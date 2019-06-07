JLG lets you phone for a lift

The app allows operators to control equipment by pairing any smartphone with the access platform via a QR code and Bluetooth.

The technology is expected to be most useful during mobilisation. “Operating equipment in tight spaces, or loading and unloading from a truck, can be a cumbersome experience,” says Jan-Willem van Wier, senior product marketing manager for JLG EMEA. “The mobile control app helps operators manoeuvre equipment in tight spaces, through doors and during loading and offloading for transport, avoiding potential hazardous situations. The operator can be anywhere around the machine without being restricted by the controls.”

Once the app is connected to the scissor lift via Bluetooth, the app shows a horn symbol (to warn site crew when the machine is operating in the area), the battery status of the scissor lift and the machine status. From the remote operation screen, the drive indicator can be selected: simulating the movement of scissor (forward, reverse, steer left, steer right) with arrows and wheel movement.

The track pad area controls the movement; the drive/steer controller is limited to this area only. By touching and holding the drive/steer controller in the track pad area, the operator can operate the scissor. Haptic feedback (vibration) has been implemented to indicate the borders of the track pad area (driving and steering). Once the drive/steer controller is released, the scissor will stop, and the machine icon will move back to its home position.