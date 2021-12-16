JLG offers battery conversion kits

The JLG 660SJ boom lift can now run on battery power

Owners of JLG’s 66ft telescopic boom lift can now replace the engine with a rechargeable lead acid battery.

A lithium version will be available in spring 2022, JLG said, and more models will be added to the programme in the near future.

The electric conversion kit, backed by factory warranty, is designed to help fleet owners make their equipment cleaner without having to trade up.

“While there is much to be gained from the conversion process, there are considerable losses, too”, says Barrie Lindsay, director of engineering at JLG EMEA. “The CO 2 emissions of a rental fleet will be reduced dramatically – with an estimated reduction of 200kg over five years, per machine. Running costs can be cut by up to 80% due to decreased fuel consumption. Maintenance costs are also significantly lower – as there are fewer consumable parts requiring regular replacement with electric batteries compared with diesel engines.”

