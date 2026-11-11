JLG opens European reconditioning centre

JLG Industries has opened a new European Reconditioning Centre in Cerea, Italy, aimed at rebuilding selected used JLG boom lifts to like-new condition. The manufacturer states that the facility will allow fleet owners to extend equipment working life while providing expanded servicing, repairs, and technical training support.

The 7,700-square-metre site includes 2,500 square metres of covered workshop space alongside 435 square metres of dedicated office space. The company reports that consolidating these aftermarket services in Italy will strengthen its long-term support for European operators throughout the operational life of their machinery.

The primary service delivered at the new location is the JLG Reconditioned Equipment (Recon) programme. According to the firm, the process restores used JLG 600AJ, 660SJ, 800AJ, and 860SJ boom lift models using OEM-defined procedures, with additional models slated to join the scheme over time.

JLG claims that the reconditioning procedure goes significantly further than standard reselling repairs. Once a unit is inspected and confirmed suitable, technicians strip the machine to its chassis. Major components are either rebuilt or replaced using genuine JLG parts, before reassembly takes place under the same guidelines used for new factory production to match original machine specifications.

Following reassembly, technicians inspect the machine and run through testing checklists covering all functional and safety systems before a final quality audit is conducted. The company backs each reconditioned machine with a two-year warranty covering both the machine and the engine.

The manufacturer also reports that the programme offers practical advantages for fleet management, allowing operators to add capacity, replace aging assets, or maintain continuity when new machinery lead times do not align with site demand. Furthermore, the company asserts that reusing key components and extending operational life supports broader environmental sustainability goals by reducing overall resource consumption.