JLG to re-badge Spanish telehandlers

JLG engineering director Rogerio dos Santos and Ausa chief executive Ramon Carbonell

Ausa’s current T144H compact telehandler will be re-badged by JLG for the US market as the SkyTrak 3013.

This machine weighs around 2,400 kg and it has a loading capacity of 1,220 kg and a lifting height of four metres. It has four-wheel drive and rear steering, a hydrostatic transmission system and two accessory attachment options. It is powered by a Kubota V-1505 diesel engine with 19 kW of power.

JLG is based in Pennsylvania, USA and is part of the Oshkosh Corporation group. Until now, it did not have such a compact model in its telehandler range.

"JLG is pleased to announce this partnership with Ausa, a manufacturer with over 60 years of experience in designing compact industrial equipment,” said Rogerio dos Santos, JLG’s senior director of engineering. “Together with JLG's innovation in the lift industry and its proven success in the telescopic handler market, the partnership between the two companies will allow us to build a vehicle that is more versatile and durable than our competitors' models.”

Ausa chief executive Ramon Carbonell said: “The partnership between Ausa and JLG to manufacture the SkyTrak 3013 represents a commitment by two global leaders in the telescopic handler business to meet a need in the US market. We are proud of our legacy and the added value that we bring to this sector and we are pleased to go into partnership with a company that is a global leader in the design, manufacture and sale of lift equipment."

