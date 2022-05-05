JMS stocks up on Snorkel scissors

Lucy Jackson and Mark Jackson of JMS, with Jon Plaskitt of Snorkel (right)

The machines are made in the UK, at Snorkel’s Vigo Centre facility in Washington, Tyne & Wear, and were delivered throughout March 2022.

The new arrivals comprise eight Snorkel S2755RTE narrow rough-terrain scissor lifts, four Snorkel S3370RTE and five Snorkel S3970RTE compact rough-terrain scissor lifts.

It was one of the largest single orders that Snorkel had taken from an independent UK hire company for its battery-powered scissor lifts.

The S2755RTE rough-terrain scissor lift has a maximum working height of 10.1 metres in a narrow machine. The S3370RTE and S3970RTE have maximum working heights of 12 and 13.8 metres respectively.

JMS was founded in 1994 by Mark Jackson and Justin Lynn, serving the mechanical and electrical (M&E) industry with pipe threaders and welders. After outgrowing their first commercial property, they moved to a location in Harpenden, Hertfordshire in 2001, and began hiring out their own aluminium towers in 2004, adding low-level access equipment in 2008. In 2017, the mechanical tool business was sold to MEP Hire Station (part of Vp plc), leaving the focus solely on powered access.

JMS Powered Access now has four depots in Harpenden, Radlett, Dartford and Leeds. It runs a fleet of 2,100 machines.

