John F Hunt acquires temporary works designer

RKD supported John F Hunt on the Kensington Odeon redevelopment in west London

London-based RKD Consultant is a geotechnical and structural engineering consultant that specialises in temporary works schemes in the capital.

It has worked on the recent redevelopments of Battersea Power Station, Chelsea Barracks and Kensington Odeon, as well as the basement extension of Claridge’s.

RKD remains under the management of Mark Blackmore (structural) and Adam Pellew (geotechnical) who, together with their engineering team, who will continue to operate out of their existing offices in Barking – just up the A13 from John F Hunt's Grays headquarters.

Mark Blackmore said: “It will be business as usual for us, as we will still work independently with our existing clients. We have combined forces and delivered many projects with John F Hunt in the past, and we appreciate their excellent reputation within the construction industry. The amalgamation of technical engineering minds and the support the group can offer is an exciting prospect for all of us.”

John F Hunt Group chairman John Hall said: “The incorporation of the highly regarded RKD business within the group will greatly strengthen John F Hunt’s geotechnical and structural capabilities. However, we recognise the importance of RKD retaining their autonomy and existing client base; this, I am sure they will achieve whilst being able to expand the business through our network of regional offices.”

RKD was incorporated in 2007 by Thamotharampillai Balakumar based in Barking. The founder sold up to his colleagues in May 2020.

