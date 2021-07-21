John F Hunt remodels Covent Garden office block

John F Hunt at work in Grain House

Grain House, on Drury Lane, was acquired by US real estate firm Hines in March 2020 to become its new UK and European headquarters.

The redevelopment will provide up to 11,500 sqm of offices and commercial space over five upper floors, with retail and restaurant use at basement and ground level. The works include a two-storey roof extension. The work will bring together four linked period buildings around a single atrium.

John F Hunt will undertake significant elements of cut and carve demolition, complex temporary works and structural alterations, including strengthening the retained façades of the 4 heritage buildings.

In conjunction with the demolition, Hunt’s structures team will carry out specialist restricted headroom piling, construction of the new basement, a jump-form six-storey core and the installation of the new steel frame and floors.

Managing director Glen Clarke said the project “involves many of the group’s in-house resources and demonstrates the benefits of de-risking projects by combining complicated front-end packages”.

