John F Hunt starts on South Shields dock redevelopment

The Holborn regeneration site

John F Hunt Regeneration has been awarded the remediation and enabling works for nine-hectares of derelict docklands at Holborn for South Tyneside Council.

The former dock is currently split into two levels and has been derelict for years. The remediation will be carried out in phases, with the ground and maritime improvements expected to be completed in autumn 2023.

The site will be reprofiled to create a gentle slope from Commercial Road to the Tyne, making it more suitable for development. Three of the docks will be restored, preserving the area’s industrial heritage and a new quay edge wall installed at a raised level to overcome current flooding issues.

The scheme is designed to better connect the town centre and the river, with a new riverside promenade, access to new housing, an enterprise zone to the north and landscaped countryside areas with green spaces throughout.

John F Hunt Regeneration managing director Sam Hall said: “The works will be central to creating a sustainable and thriving residential area, in keeping with both nearby historic landmarks and the other new developments.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk