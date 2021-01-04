John Holland and KBR win Australian rail contract

The contract has been won by an alliance of John Holland Group, Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) and Metro Trains Melbourne.

The rail line will be lowered into a trench and the new station will be built slightly east of the current rail line, so trains can keep running for the majority of the works, minimising disruption.

Early works have been under way, with a small tunnel boring machine currently digging a 370m-long tunnel 8m below ground to house drainage systems for the new Glenroy Station.

Work crews will now undertake piling works in and around the rail corridor and begin to reconfigure the existing station so that it can continue to operate through much of the construction phase. This will include building temporary customer facilities and changing access to the platforms, as well as demolishing the existing eastern building.

The new Glenroy Station is due to open for passengers in 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk