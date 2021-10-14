John Sisk reveals new chief executive

Paul Brown

Steve Bowcott joined Sisk as chief executive in 2015 after nine years on the board of Kier.

Paul Brown will take over on 1st January 2022. He is currently chief operating officer for the entire UK construction business and for the group civil engineering business. He first joined Sisk in 2013. Before that he had seven years with Balfour Beatty, latterly as managing director of its northwest delivery unit.

Speaking on behalf of the board of Sicon (the group holding company) and the Sisk family, chair Gary McGann said: “We are pleased to appoint Paul to this role and are very fortunate to have someone of his calibre and experience to take up the leadership of the company. We are very grateful for Steve’s commitment and his service to Sisk since his appointment in 2015 and as his term comes to an end, the board believes that Paul has the skills and qualities to continue to deliver our progressive strategy as the leading Irish construction company.”

