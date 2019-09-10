Jones Bros wins Seion treatment works

The new pipeline and treatment works are needed due to local population growth

Jones Bros has already installed an 840-metre pipeline as the first phase. Now it has been signed to put in a waste water treatment works to connect to the pipeline.

The two-phase project is the first time Jones Bros has been directly appointed by Welsh Water.

The new pipeline and treatment works will serve Seion in Gwynedd to meet the demands of population increase in the village, with an updated septic tank required to increase efficiencies.

Phase one of the work ran from June until August 2019, with new outlets and inlets installed for the treatment plant as well as 15 manholes and a new headwall.

Phase two is expected to be completed by December 2019.

Jones Bros site agent Gemma Roebuck

Jones Bros site agent Gemma Roebuck said: “This was not a straightforward job due to the different types of land – the pipeline went through two forests, a farm track, a garden and a driveway of a holiday home. With the holiday home, there was a tight seven-day turnaround due to a booking, but the owner of the property was pleased with the work which finished on time.”

During phase one, no material was taken from site – either being re-used or stored for phase two.

Installation of the treatment works is now under way with excavation taking place for the new septic tank, an inlet and final testing chambers. Jones Bros is also carrying out full electrical installation.

