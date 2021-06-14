Jones Bros gets more east coast wind farm prep work

Onshore preparations for Dogger Bank wind farm

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has been appointed to deliver the enabling works package for the onshore convertor station platforms for both Sofia Offshore Wind Farm and Dogger Bank C, the third phase of the Dogger Bank Project, near Redcar, Teesside.

Jones Bros is already building onshore infrastructure for Dogger Bank A and B project phases, 70 miles south near Hull.

Work under the new contracts includes providing a level load-bearing stone platform for the converter stations; two new road access points; welfare and storage areas; a drainage system, and associated utilities. Between 25 and 30 workers will be on site at any one time, with completion scheduled for April 2022.

Jones Bros contracts director Eryl Roberts said: “Both Sofia and Dogger Bank C are significant projects in their own right and will deliver 1.4GW and 1.2GW of renewable power respectively once complete.”

Sofia is owned by RWE while Dogger Bank C is owned jointly by Equinor and SSE Renewables, who are also owners of the other two phases, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, along with ENI.

As the projects are owned and led by different developers, reaching this stage has required a high level of cooperation and agreement, the contractor said.

Sofia project director Matthew Swanwick said: “This is a unique and complex project given the close cooperation between two separate wind farm developers, to the point of sharing a contractor for the early onshore construction activity, and so we welcome being able to leverage the breadth of experience Jones Bros has had on previous UK infrastructure projects.”

