Jones Bros resumes progress on Dogger Bank cabling

Jones Bros has brought in a second trenching team

Following a scheduled winter break, Jones Bros has brought in more teams, in preparation for the first delivery of high voltage cabling this summer.

It now has 70 staff on site, including a second trenching team, although it did have 100 on site last autumn, before the break.

Dogger Bank wind farm, set to be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm, is being developed in three 1.2GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B and C.

Dogger Bank A and B is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%), while Dogger Bank C is a 50:50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has been contracted to install the onshore cable infrastructure for two of the phases – Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B – and undertake the bulk earthworks at the converter station locations south of Beverley in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The contractor has also started preparatory work on other parts of the site; construction of the first joint bays, where the undersea connection transitions onto land, is set to take place in the coming weeks.

In total, approximately 130km of electrical cabling will be used along a 32km route to make the land-based connection for the scheme. The first cable delivery is planned for early summer.

James Lockwood, Jones Bros project manager, said: “It’s really pleasing to be able to ramp up the pace now we’ve brought the second trenching team onto the site. Horizontal directional drilling has also resumed on the parts of the site where trench digging isn’t possible because of obstacles like roads or watercourses along with pre-construction land drainage, and construction of the of the remaining internal site access tracks

“Over winter, the focus has been on maintenance and creating site access roads. We had a scheduled break due to the prevailing conditions, but all eyes are now on moving the project forward with further installation of electrical ducts, construction of the joint bays, and preparing for the delivery of the high voltage cables in June.”

Oliver Flattery, onshore project manager for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, said: “Despite the challenges thrown up by the global pandemic, the project remains on track and I’m pleased to say we’ve been able to achieve our first major milestones safely, and on time.”

