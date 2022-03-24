Jones Bros wins £23m Morlais infra deal

Jones Bros will be responsible for the construction of the landfall substation on Holy Island, as well as cabling which will connect the scheme to the National Grid.

Work on the project, led by social enterprise Menter Môn, is set to begin this spring with the potential generating capacity for Morlais at 240MW – enough to power around 180,000 households.

Jones Bros contracts director Eryl Roberts, said: “It is fantastic to have been appointed to deliver the infrastructure for such an innovative renewable scheme like Morlais, which is right on our own doorstep in north Wales. We are passionate about making an impact through renewables and our team has a strong track record in projects of this stature across the UK, so to bring those skills to Anglesey is something we are looking forward to.”

The announcement comes at the same time as confirmation of £31m European Regional Development funding through the Welsh government for the first phase of construction work.

Morlais director Gerallt Llywelyn Jones said: “This contract is just the beginning of course; it is an important milestone to ensuring we can build local supply chains and create job opportunities here on Anglesey and across the wider region. But it’s not all about economy. With action to tackle climate change becoming ever more urgent, generating clean electricity is also becoming increasingly important.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk