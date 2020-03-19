JS Wright gets £11m M&E package on Bouygues' Bristol tower

Castle Park View

JS Wright will install all the mechanical and electrical (M&E) services for Castle Park View, the first private housing scheme to be connected to Bristol City Council’s heat network.

The commission involves providing the services for 375 new homes and communal areas across the 180,000 sq ft development, which is being built in the city centre on the site of a former ambulance station.

Bouygues UK is managing the construction of the block that rises to 26 storeys at one end and 10 storeys at the other.

The scheme will comprise 300 private rented apartments managed by M&G Real Estate and 75 affordable apartments owned by Yarlington Housing Group, as part of a four-way partnership with Homes England and Bristol City Council.

The mechanical works to be carried out by JS Wright will include providing each apartment with low-pressure underfloor hot water heating fed via a heat interface unit in a system connected to the Bristol heat network. The company will also provide boosted cold water from a cold-water plant room.

JS Wright will use its in-house prefabrication facility to supply the heat interface units on utility cupboards, reducing the number of trades on site.

It will equip the development with mechanical ventilation heat recovery and mechanical extract ventilation systems to reduce energy costs. The company will also supply and install sanitaryware as well as fit an internal rainwater system and above ground drainage.

The brief also includes installing domestic sprinklers, smoke and environmental ventilation, and wet and dry risers in all areas including underground parking. JS Wright will also carry out the electrical installations, including lighting, fire alarm, power and TV infrastructure in each apartment.

The company will also install solar photovoltaic panels, security and access control systems, and M-Bus credit metering to record energy usage in individual apartments.

The company has already begun initial internal work on site with completion scheduled for December 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk