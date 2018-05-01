JS Wright gets first maintenance deal

Building services contractor JS Wright has landed its first maintenance contract as part of its diversification into facilities management.

JS Wright, which has offices in Birmingham, Bristol and London, has been awarded a one-year rolling contract to maintain the mechanical and electrical systems at Mount Anvil’s 595-home Keybridge scheme in Vauxhall, London.

The contractor will provide planned and reactive maintenance for the building services, which it also designed and installed. The ongoing development includes Keybridge Lofts, which at 37 storeys is the UK’s tallest brick apartment block, and eight-storey Keybridge House, which recently opened to its first residents.

Mick Ferguson has been appointed by JS Wright as residential maintenance engineer with responsibility for ensuring that the development’s plant rooms, heating and ventilation services, fire alarms, CCTV and access controls behave properly. He will also support specialist contractors on all health and safety issues and work closely with Mount Anvil’s management company, Y&Y Management.

Managing director Marcus Aniol said: “Our first maintenance contract enhances the credentials of our growing maintenance and aftercare departments as we continue to broaden the range of services we can offer clients and their partners.”

JS Wright recently appointed Scott Holdsworth as head of a new maintenance department offering scheduled servicing and maintenance, initially for systems installed by the company.