JS Wright in prefabrication drive

Roy Stevens

Roy Stevens will manage the JS Wright’s new prefabrications unit, which produces fully loaded heat interface unit (HIU) backboards for apartment schemes in a new warehouse facility at Digbeth in Birmingham.

The directors have calculated that the prefab unit will enable JS Wright to reduce work time on site, with fewer trades required, by producing HIU assemblies that can be shipped direct for installation within individual apartments for the delivery of heating and domestic hot water from central plant rooms.

The company is already installing HIU assemblies at work sites across London including Mount Anvil’s 595-home high-rise Keybridge development in Vauxhall and Hill’s 580-apartment canalside scheme at Fish Island Village in Hackney Wick.

Roy Stevens was previously the building services manager for a Midland-based financial institute. Before that he was UK facilities manager for electronics giant Fujitsu Telecommunications.

JS Wright managing director Marcus Aniol, who led a management buyout of the company in 2017, said: “Roy’s experience will prove invaluable in managing a unit that adds an exciting new dimension to our capacity to deliver mechanical and electrical services to the highest building and environmental standards for leading developers of multi-occupancy schemes.”

Roy Stevens said: “Our prefabrications unit will ensure that we continue to provide top-quality installations but with fewer trades required on site and fewer man-hours required to complete projects. We are already assembling and pre-testing HIU boards under clean dust-free conditions to meet demand over the next six months.”