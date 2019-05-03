JS Wright moves onto phase four of New Union Wharf

New Union Wharf

JS Wright will design and build the mechanical services for 201 energy-efficient affordable apartments within the fourth phase of New Union Wharf at Stewart Street on the Isle of Dogs.

JS Wright was awarded the contract by developer Hill following its completion of the 114-unit second and third phases of the 399-home riverside development.

The design and build contract for the fourth phase involves installing a low-pressure hot water heating system and associated pipework to feed underfloor heating within each apartment, along with a cold-water plantroom and distribution network to deliver boosted cold water as part of the domestic hot and cold-water services.

JS Wright will also install a heat interface unit in each apartment to act as a bridge to deliver instant hot water on demand and hot water to the underfloor heating at low return temperatures.

The company will also fit a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system that will use the outgoing air from each property to heat incoming fresh air, dry risers and sprinklers for fire protection, sanitary ware, and above-ground drainage.

In addition, the company will provide building management controls including a pre-payment system for billing each apartment’s energy use.

JS Wright will start work on site in August 2019 with completion scheduled for December 2021.

On completion, New Union Wharf will be managed by housing association L&Q.

JS Wright has equipped more than 1,500 new homes across London for Hill over the past three years. Current design and build projects for the developer include the first two phases of 580-home Fish Island Village in Hackney Wick, and Phase 1B of the 1,500-home Blackwall Reach development in Tower Hamlets.

Phil Leech, who took over as managing director of JS Wright last month, said: "We are thrilled to have built up such an excellent partnership with a developer that is renowned for restoring vibrant communities with modern energy efficient housing.”