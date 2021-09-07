JS Wright starts Soho Wharf package

The £165m Soho Wharf scheme will have 650 apartments

JS Wright will install the mechanical infrastructure services and fit out all 650 apartments at the 117-acre Soho Wharf scheme at Soho Loop on Birmingham’s Main Line Canal, opposite the City Hospital.

The £165m regeneration project is being driven by joint venture partners Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital, who plan to transform the former industrial site to new apartments and townhouses, commercial space, parks and gardens.

JS Wright will install a boosted cold-water plantroom with distribution pipework to all six blocks on the development, which will range from six to 14 storeys including retail and parking space.

The shell and core works involve installing soil and wastewater services, internal rainwater services, and dry risers for firefighting. JS Wright will also fit out all the one and two-bedroom apartments on the scheme with hot and cold-water services as well as soil and waste services.

The contract package for the apartments also includes installing domestic sprinklers and both heat recovery and extract ventilation systems.

Work has already started and completion is scheduled for summer 2023.

J S Wright is already carrying out a £4m contract with Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital to fit out 379 new-build apartments at The Timber Yard on Pershore Street in Birmingham’s Chinatown.

Managing director Phil Leech said: “With Birmingham undergoing a similar regeneration to London, it is a testament to our expertise that we have been appointed yet again to help deliver many more quality apartments in our home city.”

