JS Wright wins £3.5m services package in Bristol docks

CGI of Hill's McArthur's Yard development

JS Wright will design and install the mechanical services for 142 apartments on a long-derelict site at McArthur's Yard on Gas Ferry Road, Bristol.

The £36m project, led by housebuilder Hill with The Guinness Partnership, will deliver a mix of homes for market sale, shared ownership and social rent, as well as ground floor commercial space.

JS Wright's contract involves designing and installing an energy centre with associated pipework to distribute low-temperature hot water heating to radiators in each apartment via direct single plate heat interface units (HIUs).

The company will also install a boosted cold-water system for the domestic hot and cold-water supply.

In addition, JS Wright will install mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems, smoke ventilation and dry risers, as well as water sprinklers within residential areas.

It will also supply and install sanitaryware for each apartment, an internal rainwater system, and above-ground drainage.

The brief also involves providing a building management system (BMS) incorporating a prepayment billing system for monitoring each apartment's energy use.

JS Wright start on site this month, with completion of the contracted work scheduled for May 2023.

