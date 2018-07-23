JS Wright wins £6m Fish Island plumbing job

The Bream Street Wharf development

Housing association L&Q has commissioned JS Wright to install and maintain the heating and mechanical services for its 202-home scheme at Bream Street Wharf in Fish Island, Tower Hamlets.

Bream Street Wharf, designed by architect AHMM, is between the Regent’s Canal and River Lea, alongside the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

JS Wright will install an energy-saving communal heat network for all seven of the two- to six-storey buildings. It will equip each apartment in the canal-side scheme with an underfloor heating system connected through a low pressure hot water feed to a centralised basement-level gas-fired energy centre producing combined heat and power.

The contractor will also install heat interface units within each property to provide instant domestic hot water on demand and hot water to the underfloor heating system at low return temperatures.

A cold-water booster set and tank room with connected piping for cold water distribution, an internal rainwater system, dry risers and a domestic sprinkler system will also be installed.

A mechanical ventilation heat recovery system will extract stale air from each apartment and replace it with fresh incoming air heated by the outgoing air – as well as smoke and environmental ventilation in all areas including basement car parks.

Above ground drainage and building management system controls will also be included in the installation schedule, for which work will begin on site in November 2018 with completion set for April 2020.

Having expanded into the maintenance market this year, JS Wright will also provide planned and reactive maintenance for all the mechanical systems on an initial 12-month basis as part of the contract.

Managing director Marcus Aniol said: “We are delighted that such a major residential owner and developer as L&Q has awarded us one of our first combined installation and maintenance contracts for such an exciting regeneration initiative.”