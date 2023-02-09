  1. Instagram
Wed February 22 2023

June start for Abrey on Cavendish Waters

9 Feb Abrey Construction has been given a June start date for the construction of a £13m block of flats in Liverpool.

CGI of the canalside Cavendish Waters flats
CGI of the canalside Cavendish Waters flats

Integritas Property Group (IPG) has now secured planning permission from Liverpool City Council for its Cavendish Waters development on Commercial Road.

Designed by Snow Architects, Cavendish Waters will have 70 apartments of up to three bedrooms, across two blocks alongside the canal next to Tobacco Wharf.

The exterior of the property will be built of brickwork with grey aluminium windows with flush casement, grey spandrel panels, colour to match windows, mild steel balustrade to balcony areas and powder coated aluminium window surround.

The chosen contractor, Abrey Construction, is also currently working with IPG on Central Point at Bastion and the conversion of the old Lyceum theatre in Eccles into flats.

