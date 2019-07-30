JV picked for $730m Washington transit extension

Sound Transit has chosen the JV to build the 3.4-mile Downtown Redmond Link, which will extend the Blue Line in the city east of Seattle in the US state of Washington. The route will run from the Redmond Technology Station, with two new stations at SE Redmond and Downtown Redmond.

The design-build contract includes all work to complete final design and construction of 3.4 miles of light rail guideway as well as the two new stations, a 1,400-space car park, the overhead catenary system, traction power substations, train control and communications, special track work, utilities, and street and trail improvements.

The board today also approved an allowance of up to US$50m and authorised the project team to review alternative concepts received during the procurement process. The alternative concept allowance would fund selected elements, if any, that add value but may increase cost to the project if they are incorporated into the contract.

Sound Transit is simultaneously working to extend light rail north, south, east and west, opening new stations every few years to form a 116-mile regional system by 2041.

