JV to deliver New Cross Gate housing

The Besson Street plans

Lewisham Grainger Holdings LLP, a 50/50 joint venture between Grainger and the council, will develop up to 300 new purpose-built homes at Besson Street in New Cross Gate.

The rental housing scheme includes 35% affordable homes to be let at ‘London Living Rent’ and long-term tenancies for Lewisham residents. The development will also have a new GP surgery and pharmacy, new office space for the New Cross Gate Trust, and an outdoor gym.

It will be owned by Lewisham Grainger Holdings and managed by Grainger. They expect to submit a planning application in 2019.

Grainger was selected by the council as its preferred developer for the site earlier this year.

Grainger chief executive Helen Gordon said: "We are pleased to launch this long-term partnership with Lewisham Council for our proposed development at Besson Street. This is an excellent project that will deliver high quality homes and several additional facilities for the local community. Upon completion, residents will benefit from new homes and also Grainger's commitment to customer service and expertise as the market leader in modern homes for rent."