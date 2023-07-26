Kane opens Birmingham office

Left to right pre-construction manager Chris Lavin (Pre-Construction Manager), operations director Marty McMullan and Birmingham operations manager Aaron Swain

Kane already has offices in London, Glasgow and Dundak in the Republic of Ireland as well as its head office in Banbridge in County Down.

Expanding into the Birmingham is part of a five-year regional expansion plan for Kane, which just celebrated 20 years in business last month.

“This is an exciting step forward on our growth journey,” said operations director Marty McMullan. “It was the natural next step to open in the Birmingham region to ensure we meet the needs of our clients.”

Aaran Swain has joined Kane from Lorne Stewart to lead the Birmingham operations. Aaron has over 25 years’ experience in the M&E industry where he has held several senior positions overseeing projects within the commercial, education, healthcare, life sciences, residential and leisure sectors.

Aaron Swain said: “The expansion of the business into the Midlands region demonstrates the company's continued growth strategy into new market sectors and capacity and flexibility to provide our customers with our range of services both locally and across the UK and Ireland.”

Also joining Kane from Lorne Stewart is Chris Lavin as pre-construction manager. He worked with Aaran Swain not just at Lorne Stewart but also at LLJ for six years before that.

Chris Lavin said: “We are excited to bring the in-house capabilities that Kane can offer to the Birmingham market as our customers have identified a gap in the market in this respect. As demonstrated elsewhere within the UK our unique approach at this level has benefited our customers significantly and we are looking forward to extending this great service to satisfy our customer requirements within Birmingham and the wider Midlands region”.

