Kane wins £15m contracts on Woking estate

Kane has been appointed by main contractor Gilbert Ash to deliver all the mechanical, electrical and plumbing installations at the Canalside project, being built for ThamesWey Development.

The first of the two phases, known as the Red phase, will take 11 months to complete.The Yellow phase will take approximately 16 months to complete.The combined value of both phases is £15m.

Both phases consist of 292 dwellings which include flats, mews houses, maisonettes, elderly care units, community centre, nursery and retail space.Kane will design, build and install an energy centre, substations, sprinklers, smoke ventilation, rainwater drainage, underfloor heating, sanitaryware, building management systems, security systems, fire alarms, general and emergency lighting systems and all general and small power installations.

Both phases will have prefabricated utility cupboards installed, which will be manufactured by Kane at its plant in Northern Ireland, along with a prefabricated energy centre for the Red Phase to serve multiple phases on the project via an underground district heating network.

Work on the 30-hectare Sheerwater estate is taking place in phases to keep disruption to a minimum. It began in 2019 and will ultimately involve building nearly 1,200 homes, half of which will be designated as affordable.

Kane recently completed a £4.5m M&E contract on the Purple Phase of the Canalside project.The 14-month contract included the full M&E fit out to 82 flats and 10 townhouses in a medium-rise development.

