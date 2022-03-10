  1. Instagram
Thu March 17 2022

  3. Kane wins £8.4m Harrow Road MEP package

10 Mar Willmott Dixon has handed Kane an £8.4m mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) contract on its Harrow Road project in London.

Artist&rsquo;s impression of 300 Harrow Road
Artist’s impression of 300 Harrow Road

300 Harrow Road is a £60m housing-led development for Westminster City Council comprising 112 apartments across three blocks – of five, eight and 16 storeys –  as well as a community centre and a nursery.

Kane has been awarded the full design & build MEP installation, to be delivered over a 16-month duration.

The energy centre will be on the roof and will include an air source heat pump (ASHP) with an ambient loop system serving water to water heat pumps in each flat, providing heating and cooling to tenants.

Project architect is Child Graddon Lewis.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

