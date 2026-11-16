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16 November 2026

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  3. Karndean's Palio claims true sustainability

Karndean's Palio claims true sustainability

5 hours Karndean's flooring brand Palio has released its 2025 sustainability report, and achieved TruMRK verification, developed by the team behind the Anti-Greenwash Charter.

TruMRK verification assesses whether claims are appropriately substantiated, language and presentation align with relevant regulatory expectations, and material sustainability issues are adequately addressed. Reports, campaigns and other communications are assessed against structured criteria informed by relevant guidance, including the UK’s Green Claims Code and ASA/CAP advertising guidance.

The report showed the group has renewed and expanding environmental product declarations, or EPDs, across its portfolio. It has continued to participate in the Sedex ethical auditing programmes to support responsible sourcing and supply chain transparency. It has electrified 84% of its fleet, and increased returns of flooring samples to 57.8%, or more than 40,000 items. It continues to map climate risk across its supply chain and operations.

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