KBR extends Qatar Expressway contract

It has already been carrying out the work for almost eight years. The new contract for Qatar’s public works authority Ashghal involves the provision of a range of services including procurement, engineering, construction management, commercial management and project controls for the next two years, with one option year.

The Expressway consists of more than 60 major projects to deliver 500 miles of new or upgraded roads and more than 200 interchanges for Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The new phase of the contract will see a transition in the way the Doha Expressway programme is delivered. Going forward KBR staff will be embedded into Ashghal's organisation to form an integrated client team working directly with the supply chain to deliver the next phase of the programme. This phase of the project will be focused on construction management, closing projects out both technically and commercially, and handing assets over to the relevant authorities.

“Ashghal, working in partnership with KBR, has consistently delivered despite the hurdles, producing world class infrastructure that will benefit generations to come,” said Ashghal president Dr Saad Bin Ahmad Al-Muhannadi.