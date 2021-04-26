KDM opens Castlereagh depot

New depot in Castlereagh

The new depot is on Alexander Road, southeast of the city centre, close to the outer ring, to serve greater Belfast, Lisburn and County Down.

It is KDM’s fifth tool and equipment hire depot, alongside depots in Mallusk to the north and Dublin in the south, alongside a cabin hire yard and a headquarters, both based in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

The company has also recently bought a three-acre green field site on Ballycoolin industrial estate in Blanchardstown, Dublin, which it hopes to have operational later this year.

KDM has a strong presence in powered access, temporary cabin & welfare accommodation, power generation, material handling, general plant and tool hire.

