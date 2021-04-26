  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed April 28 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. KDM opens Castlereagh depot

KDM opens Castlereagh depot

1 day Northern Ireland-based hire firm KDM Hire has opened a new depot in Castlereagh, Belfast. KDM has invested £1.3m in the new facility is part of an £11m expansion plan.

New depot in Castlereagh
New depot in Castlereagh

The new depot is on Alexander Road, southeast of the city centre, close to the outer ring, to serve greater Belfast, Lisburn and County Down.

It is KDM’s fifth tool and equipment hire depot, alongside depots in Mallusk to the north and Dublin in the south, alongside a cabin hire yard and a headquarters, both based in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

The company has also recently bought a three-acre green field site on Ballycoolin industrial estate in Blanchardstown, Dublin, which it hopes to have operational later this year.

KDM has a strong presence in powered access, temporary cabin & welfare accommodation, power generation, material handling, general plant and  tool hire.  

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »