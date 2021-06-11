  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri June 11 2021

Keepmoat adds £135m to pipeline

47 minutes Keepmoat Homes has added to its development portfolio in northwest England by acquiring sites in Leyland, Accrington and Stoke-on-Trent.

CGI of the planned Farington Mews development in Leyland
CGI of the planned Farington Mews development in Leyland

The three developments have a combined gross development value (GDV) of £135m, with 723 new homes to be built.

The sites are have all obtained planning approval from local authorities. The three schemes are: 

  • a 520-plot development Farington Mews, Leyland
  • a 157-plot development at Biddulph, Stoke on Trent
  • a  46-plot development Acorn View, Accrington.

Keepmoat Homes now has 15 active developments in the northwest.

Gareth Owen, land & partnerships director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “Our team has been working hard over the [past] six months with local authorities and registered providers and the latest acquisitions are a testament to their efforts.” 

