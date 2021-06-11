Keepmoat adds £135m to pipeline

CGI of the planned Farington Mews development in Leyland

The three developments have a combined gross development value (GDV) of £135m, with 723 new homes to be built.

The sites are have all obtained planning approval from local authorities. The three schemes are:

a 520-plot development Farington Mews, Leyland

a 157-plot development at Biddulph, Stoke on Trent

a 46-plot development Acorn View, Accrington.

Keepmoat Homes now has 15 active developments in the northwest.

Gareth Owen, land & partnerships director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “Our team has been working hard over the [past] six months with local authorities and registered providers and the latest acquisitions are a testament to their efforts.”

