Keepmoat cleared for £24m Burton development

Malthouse Place

Keepmoat Homes intends to build an estate of 125 detached and semi-detached houses on the former Imex Business Centre site off Shobnall Road in the town.

Keepmoat said that it was targeting first-time buyers and planned to use ‘modern construction methods’, which suggests some form of prefabrication, but did not give details.

The 8.6-acre piece of land, vacant for several years, was purchased from Homes England.

Charlotte Goode, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “The development, which will be known as Malthouse Place, represents a £24m investment into the area and our aim is to transform the disused site into a new and sustainable community, bringing much-needed new homes to Burton.

“Using modern construction methods, the new homes will support first-time buyers with their first steps onto the property ladder, and with assistance from the government’s Help to Buy Scheme they will be able to achieve their dream of owning a new home which is within close proximity to the town centre and with great public transport connections.”

Work is expected to start on site in spring 2021 and the development will take around two years to complete.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk