Keepmoat hires Spitfire MD

Ben Leather

Ben Leather joins Keepmoat with 20 years’ house-building industry experience, growing and scaling business operations, securing land and building partnerships.

He was previously managing director of Solihull-based Spitfire Homes, where he worked for 10 years.

In his role as regional managing director for Keepmoat, he is expected to introduce new strategies for his regions, supporting land acquisition and regenerating disused and abandoned brownfield land to create affordable housing options.

“Over the past few years the West Midlands and Southwest has seen significant successes and has grown to become one of Keepmoat’s flagship regions,” said Ben Leather. “I have a strong track record sourcing and securing new land opportunities and I look forward to bringing my expertise from previous roles as both land director and managing director.

“Keepmoat’s vision is to build communities and transform lives, and its sustainability activity contributes towards the delivery of this ambition. I strive towards achieving the company’s goal of improving the quality of new homes and creating communities that leave a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Keepmoat divisional chair Charlotte Goode added: “Our West Midlands and Southwest team is currently delivering across five operational sites and has completed 240 new homes in the last year. We specialise in developing brownfield land and we are committed to building 4,000 future homes with net carbon zero emissions – namely on our Winterstoke Gate development in Weston-super-Mare. I’m excited to see Ben push forward our goal to regenerate areas through our partnership model and drive relationships with landowners to create thriving, sustainable communities.”

