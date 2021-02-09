Keepmoat in for Yorkshire colliery regeneration

Osprey view is being built on the former Firbeck Colliery site

House-builder Keepmoat Homes has completed the purchase of the former Firbeck Colliery site from developer and regeneration specialist Network Space.

Following planning permission being granted by Bassetlaw District Council at the end of last year, the sale of the 32-acre land on Doncaster Road in Costhorpe clears the way for development to start.

Keepmoat’s planned development of 400 homes will be known as Osprey View.

Regional managing director Dan Crew said: “The new energy-efficient homes are designed to support the demand in the local area including first-time buyers who are eager to get their foot onto the property ladder, as well as those looking to up-size.

“We are committed to transforming the site into a brand new and inclusive community, which will have access to the beautiful country park and lake, and we envisage the development to be popular with both families and walkers alike.

“We have a strong track record of delivering new homes across the country, particularly on brownfield land such as this and this acquisition is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our presence in the area.”

Network Space acquired the site in 1997 as part of the Yorkshire British Coal portfolio. The former Firbeck Colliery closed in the late 1960s and became Costhorpe Industrial Estate along with a variety of industrial uses but has been vacant for several years.

Network Space worked with Bassetlaw District Council to assemble all necessary land interests and establish a strategy to deal with the technical constraints resulting from the site’s mining past.

Joe Burnett, development director at Network Space, said: “We have worked hard over many years with Bassetlaw District Council to bring forward the regeneration of this complex site and now feels like an appropriate time to pass the baton to the very capable hands of Keepmoat Homes. I look forward to seeing a dramatic improvement in the site’s immediate local environment as well as a positive impact on the wider community as this attractive residential scheme develops over the coming years.”

Construction is due to start imminently, with the first homeowners expected to move in from January 2022. The development is expected to take around eight years to complete.

