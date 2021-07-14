Keepmoat moves into Northstowe

An idealised Keepmoat street scene

Keepmoat Homes has bought land for 300 homes at Northstowe from Homes England, the government’s housing agency.

Planning permission has been submitted to South Cambridgeshire District Council with the aim of starting work on site in autumn 2021 and having the first homes ready in the spring of 2022.

Keepmoat is the second developer to be appointed to build on Homes England land at this phase of the new town, where 3,500 new homes including 1,000 town centre apartments are planned.

Keepmoat regional managing director Michael O’Farrell said: “This is our fourth site in the region with Homes England and is another flagship development for us. Our plans are to deliver these new homes using modern construction methods and, working with key industry partners, we aim to provide homes which are both energy efficient and environmentally friendly.”

Homes England is very keen on ‘modern’ methods of construction, or MMC, that make use of offsite prefabrication and transporting in big components rather than starting from scratch on site with bricks and mortar.

Homes England project director Mike Goulding said: “Keepmoat’s commitment to creating sustainable homes for everyone using MMC is central to our ambitions for phase two of this new town for Cambridgeshire and we look forward to seeing this new neighbourhood at Northstowe grow.”

