Keepmoat opens bricklaying academy at HMP Moorland

HMP Moorland's bricklaying skills academy

The academy at HMP Moorland near Doncaster will equip prisoners due to be released within the next six to 12 months with bricklaying skills.

Keepmoat chief executive Tim Beale said: “Of the hundreds of prisoners due to be released in the coming six months, a good number of them have previous experience working in trades. This presented an opportunity to help develop a programme to support those who wish to create a future career for themselves and ultimately, have a second chance at life.”

He continued: “This academy also forms part of our ongoing commitment to providing opportunities to people across the country, including in traditionally ‘left-behind’ communities.”

The programme has been developed with the National House Building Council (NHBC), whose qualifications manager, Geoff Mann, said: “The training will provide an achievable and realistic pathway into a rewarding and well-paid career in the house building industry and we’re delighted to see these prisoners and others from diverse backgrounds taking up this opportunity.

“It’s vital we attract more people into house-building to help address skills shortages and the challenge of an ageing workforce. It’s hoped the academy will help to support the next generation of house builders, equipping them with the skills to build high quality new homes for the future.”

HM Prison Moorland is a Category C men's prison and young offenders institution, near Hatfield Woodhouse in South Yorkshire.

