News » Over £20m » Keepmoat starts £25m cattle market transformation » published 2 May 2018
Keepmoat starts £25m cattle market transformation
Work has started on a £25m development in Bridgwater, Somerset, to transform the old cattle market into 159 homes.
The new neighbourhood, named The Parade, is being developed by Keepmoat Homes in partnership with Sedgemoor District Council.
Sedgemoor District Council leader Duncan McGinty said: “It has taken a long time to get to this stage, with much hard work from many people and organisations. We are delighted that work has finally started on The Parade which will bring more much-needed homes to Bridgwater.”
The Parade will offer 135 homes for open market sale and 24 for shared ownership.
This article was published on 2 May 2018 (last updated on 2 May 2018).