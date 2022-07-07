Keepmoat submits Heaton rail yard plans

Artist's impression of a Heaton Down Yard streetscene

Keepmoat has submitted a planning application to Newcastle City Council for the construction of 143 new homes on derelict rail sidings at Heaton Down Yard.

The 4.2 ha (10.5 acre) site is 4km from Newcastle city centre.

The new homes will range from two to four bedrooms; 21 will provide affordable housing. 14 will be offered for either discount market sale or first homes and seven will be for affordable rent, with Bernicia Housing Group.

A noise attenuation bund will be put in alongside the railway. A swale will be installed which will run through the site to a SUDS pond to accommodate any surface water at times of high rainfall.

Keepmoat Homes regional managing director Ian Worgan said: “We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Network Rail to deliver much-needed new housing in Heaton. We have a strong track record of breathing new life into brownfield land in the city and this scheme follows on previous successes in this respect at The Grove in Byker, The Rise in Scotswood and Dunblane Crescent in West Denton, all delivered in partnership with the Newcastle City Council.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk