Keller buys Swedish specialist

Keller Grundläggning, which serves Sweden and Norway, has acquired Sivenmark Maskintjänst.

“Integrating Sivenmark into our business will enable us to offer a broader range of solutions to our customers,” said North West Europe business unit manager Jim De Waele. “In particular, with our design capability, we can combine earth retention solutions with our more established techniques. This move also accelerates our expansion into steel piling.”

Sivenmark specialises in driven sheet and pipe piles. It has been particularly active in developing innovative driving methods, particularly using excavator mounted equipment.

Keller Grundläggning has been growing steadily and has recently won several major contracts, including the Årstafältet project in Stockholm.