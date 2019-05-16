Keller rebrands Getec

Geo-Instruments is the new name for Getec

Keller said the move was part of a consolidation of its brands for its growing worldwide monitoring businesses.

Getec was established in the UK in 2010 and has worked on such projects as Thames Tideway, Crossrail and Canary Wharf in London. It now becomes Geo-Instruments UK.

Geo-Instruments is already well established in the United States of America and the rebranding will also affect Keller’s monitoring companies in Finland, France and Germany, as they all come under the Geo-Instruments umbrella.

“This is a significant move to take advantage of our global resources but also to bring that worldwide knowledge to bear on UK projects,” said Marco Bocci, general manager of Geo-Instruments UK.

“Although we are a global organisation, our regional structure means that our businesses are close to their customers and can respond quickly to their needs. Whatever the size of the project and wherever it is, we are on hand to offer an excellent service.”