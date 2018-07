The twin 9km tunnels are for a new metro line running through the Melbourne Central Business District. The 50:50 KIJV joint venture will construct the substructure retention walls and foundation piling for the five stations along the line. The project will require two diaphragm wall cutters, four diaphragm wall grabs and up to 12 piling rigs.

The majority of the KIJV packages will finish in the middle of next year, though it is anticipated that work will continue through to 2020.