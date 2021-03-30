Keltbray gets £1bn Purfleet scheme under way

Pictured from left to right are Purfleet Community Forum chair John Rowles, PCRL chair Ken Dytor, Chair and Keltbray project manager John O’Sullivan

Keltbray has been appointed by Purfleet Centre Regeneration Ltd (PCRL), a joint venture between Urban Catalyst and Swan Housing Association in association with Thurrock Council.

Works have officially started on phase 1A of the project, which will create 61 new homes close to the railway station.

The masterplan envisages 2,850 new homes being constructed in due course, along with new town centre shops and amenities .

Keltbray chief operating officer Vince Corrigan said: “Keltbray is pleased to have started works on this innovative urban regeneration scheme to support the transformation of Purfleet-on-Thames into an exciting riverside destination.”

Urban Catalyst founder and owner Ken Dytor said: “We are proud to announce that work has commenced on the first phase of Purfleet-on-Thames’ regeneration. Our plans will see a vibrant riverside destination created where people can live, work, learn and socialise in harmony with its natural surroundings.”

