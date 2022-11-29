Keltbray hands Lohmann new role

Tim Lohmann

Tim Lohmann was previously joint managing director (with Stuart Vaughan) of Wentworth House Partnership, Keltbray’s in-house temporary works and geotechnical design consultancy, which he joined in 2015.

As director of strategic engineering, one of his priorities will be to set up a technical development programme for young engineers entering the business.

Group technical director Craig Moorfield said: “Tim has a wealth of knowledge and experience across the full civil engineering landscape, and his expertise will be integral to driving forward our agenda to develop the next generation of talented engineers that exists within our business. I look forward to working with Tim as he takes our engineering excellence to the next level.”

Tim Lohmann said: “The opportunity to work across the group delivering on transformational change in our delivery of innovative engineering solutions is extremely exciting. Developing the next cohort of engineering talent across Keltbray is key to how we move forward. I am looking forward to enabling the wider engineering team to align with the group objectives by focussing on delivering our promises to clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk