Keltbray moves into highways with modular bridges contract

Keltbray will deliver 14 bridge structures on the A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross Scheme for the Costain Jacobs joint venture on behalf of Highways England.

It is Keltbray’s first contract in the highways sector.

The scheme involves the construction of a 8.7-mile dual carriageway alongside the existing A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross. Keltbray will supply what it calls “engineering-led structural bridge solutions” – using standardised modular elements.

The scheme has a short lead-time, with main construction works starting in early March, and expected to run until mid-2023.

Keltbray strategic development director Tim Bowen, programme leader for the A30 contract, said: “Keltbray’s highly collaborative approach to design and delivery will be instrumental in upgrading one of the UK’s most congested road networks. The application of digital engineering, modular construction and modern self-delivery methods will bring greater control to this complex scheme, while also supporting economic growth and providing significant social benefits for the local area.”

Chief executive Darren James said: “We are delighted to have secured our first major contract delivering the structures on this strategically important Highways England scheme, as a trusted delivery partner to Costain Jacobs. This project marks an important milestone in the delivery of our strategy to redefine the way sustainable development is delivered, where we foresee strong demand for Keltbray’s integrated capabilities in adjacent infrastructure sectors like highways.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk