Keltbray opens highways office

Keltbray secured its first major highways contract last year with the A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross Scheme for Costain Jacobs Joint Venture on behalf of National Highways.

Keltbray then acquired NMCN’s infrastructure assets out of administration, which came with several highways contracts, including a £50m scheme to improve the M621 in Leeds between junctions 1 and 7.

The new office is on Sherwood Business Park, Nottingham 15.

Vip Gandhi, managing director of Keltbray’s highways division (and previously of NMCN’s), said: “We’re delighted to officially announce the opening of our new Nottingham office for the Highways division. Keltbray Highways offers a blend of project experience across both the Highways and Renewables markets. We provide high-quality infrastructure projects helping to keep the country moving, with major projects such as motorway junction improvements, urban realm regeneration schemes and renewable energy infrastructure, and we’re looking forward to expanding our offering.”

