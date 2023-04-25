Keltbray recruits Laing O’Rourke commercial specialist

Andrew Chaney

Andrew Chaney joins Keltbray from Laing O’Rourke, where he worked for over 25 years on projects including The Leadenhall Building, One Hyde Park and The Francis Crick Institute.

He is said to have developed a track record in developing and leading high performing commercial teams on complex civil engineering schemes.

At Keltbray he reports to chief operating officer Vince Corrigan and will be responsible for leading the commercial operations across the built environment division, including strategic client relationship and contract management, supply chain liaison, team development, cost control and change management.

Vince Corrigan said: “We are delighted to welcome someone of Andy’s calibre to Keltbray. He joins us with a wealth of experience and at a time when the business is targeting strong growth and development in key building and adjacent infrastructure sectors.

“I know he will play a major role in creating a more agile, efficient and effective commercial function capable of moving us into new, more complex contractual customer arrangements as Keltbray focuses on securing the most valuable opportunities in the market.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk