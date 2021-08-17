Keltbray recruits Multiplex engineering chief

Craig Moorfield

Craig Moorfield, previously head of engineering for Multiplex Europe, joins Keltbray’s executive board this week to lead on engineering, research & development and innovation.

He has been involved in the design and construction of commercial and high rise buildings, stadia and airports across Australia, the Middle East and Europe. According to Keltbray, he is credited with leading the development of new construction methods and analysis techniques on some of the world’s most high-profile projects.

Group chief executive Darren James said: “Craig’s appointment is hard-wired to fulfilling Keltbray's core purpose – ‘To redefine the way sustainable development is delivered’. He has an industry reputation as a leading technical expert in the sustainable design and delivery of complex buildings and infrastructure, and his appointment marks a step change in our engineering ambitions.

“He will play a creative role in delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to meet our clients’ diverse needs. His experience of successfully developing cutting-edge ideas will greatly benefit the group as we evolve our strategic focus towards expanding the opportunities to deploy our integrated self-delivery model in existing and new markets.”

Craig Moorfield said that he believed Keltbray had “the strategic focus, the resources and most importantly, the right talent to lead the specialist engineering and construction industry, setting the standards by which all other organisations in the sector will be measured”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk