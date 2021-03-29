Keltbray wins Museum of London works

Photo from museumoflondon.org.uk

A new home for the Museum of London is being created within the largely empty market buildings of West Smithfield, in the City of London.

The initial phase of works will involve extensive restoration works to the General Market building, including the restoration of the existing iron, stone and brickwork structure while preserving the decorative elevations of the original Victorian structures that date back to the 1880s.

Given the age, scale and constraints of the existing site, Keltbray’s team will need to draw on the company’s in-house engineering capabilities to react quickly to any surprise discoveries at site once work gets going.

Keltbray will ensure the overall methodology for delivering further works novates to deliver a collaborative, ‘joined-up’ project.

Michael O’Hagan, Keltbray’s built environment managing director, said: “Keltbray’s partnership approach to design, delivery and stakeholder liaison will be instrumental in achieving the desired outcome on what will be one of London’s most prestigious projects.

The application of digital engineering and modern self-delivery methods will bring greater control to this complex scheme, while also supporting economic growth and providing significant social value for London and the UK.”

