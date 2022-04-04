Keltbray folds sustainability into Price's brief

Holly Price, group sustainability director

Keltbray said that it was creating the role to accelerate its plans to become a more sustainable and responsible business.

Holly Price will lead on the company’s sustainability agenda and take responsibility for hitting or missing Keltbray’s published environmental targets. She reports to chief operating officer Vince Corrigan.

Kiro Tamer continues as head of environmental sustainability but now reports into Holly Price.

The new group sustainability director has also been given social value as part of her brief, while also keeping her previous responsibility for health, safety and wellbeing – the in-house KML Occupational Health business remains part of her portfolio.

Holly Price also continues her involvement with Keltbray’s inclusion committee, working with corporate communications manager and group inclusion manager Nina Fairfowl.

Chief executive Darren James said: “Holly’s collaborative leadership approach will be instrumental in achieving our sustainability goals across the business, in line with our ambition to be a net zero company by 2040, and create greater social value that helps people and communities thrive. Holly brings a wealth of experience to the role, and her vast industry knowledge and leadership skills will be integral in driving forward the group’s sustainability agenda, ensuring that we reach our targets.”

