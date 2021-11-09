Kenilworth's new school starts to take shape

CGI of the finished school

Morgan Sindall Construction is building new premises for Kenilworth School & Sixth Form at Southcrest Farm in Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth

The new three-story campus will have capacity for 2,200 pupils, an increase of 440, and brings together the main school and the sixth form onto the same site. It is expected to open in September 2023,

The school took ownership of the new site in December 2020 and Morgan Sindall got going with pre-construction works at the start of the year. This involved cut and fill techniques to level the previous farmland.

The £44m main contract was confirmed in May, enabling the contractor to push ahead with the main building works from May 2021. Morgan Sindall’s team is now putting up the school’s steel frame.

Architect for the project is Glancy Nicholls Architects.

Morgan Sindall Construction is delivering the scheme on behalf of Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust (KMAT) in Warwickshire who are working in partnership with Warwick District Council.

Over the past five years, Morgan Sindall Construction has built new facilities for more than 170 schools around the UK. The school is being built under the Pagabo national framework, to which Morgan Sindall Construction was appointed in 2020.

